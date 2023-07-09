Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Woodward Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth $390,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Woodward by 859.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

