Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $230.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.83 and a 200-day moving average of $196.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

