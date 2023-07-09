World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $130.66

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.66, but opened at $134.32. World Acceptance shares last traded at $134.32, with a volume of 781 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

World Acceptance Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.66 million, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.48. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $68,306.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 2,700 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,470,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $68,306.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,619.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,759 shares of company stock worth $573,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in World Acceptance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 523.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

