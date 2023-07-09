WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Up 6.8%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 803,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,257,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

WW International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $649.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. Research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

