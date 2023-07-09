Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Xencor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,006,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,982,000 after buying an additional 83,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,467,000 after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xencor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xencor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 282,131 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

