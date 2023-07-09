XPO (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.09

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.09 and last traded at $61.03, with a volume of 647195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90.

Insider Activity

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.