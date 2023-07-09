Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.2% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $491,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.30 and its 200 day moving average is $283.60. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

