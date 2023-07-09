Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $296,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $425.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.20 and a 200-day moving average of $272.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

