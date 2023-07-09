Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.14.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.51 and a 200 day moving average of $288.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

