Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50.

Shares of ZM opened at $65.67 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $124.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 152.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,137,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

