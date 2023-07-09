Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $143.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,111 shares of company stock worth $8,244,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.66.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

