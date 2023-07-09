Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEFree Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.39.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEFree Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

