Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

