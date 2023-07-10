11,524 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

