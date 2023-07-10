1,251 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.05 and its 200-day moving average is $207.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

