1,801 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $105.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

