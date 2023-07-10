2,300 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,247,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 690,822 shares of company stock worth $62,137,483 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.02 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -363.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

