2,704 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,598,000 after buying an additional 420,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

