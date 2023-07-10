3,200 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,919.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,472 shares of company stock valued at $33,508,858. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBLX opened at $41.15 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

