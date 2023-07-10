3,379 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,779,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.41.

Qorvo stock opened at $100.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

Featured Articles

