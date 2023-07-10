3,692 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NetApp by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.95.

NetApp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $522,014. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

