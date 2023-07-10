5,318 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISCG opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

