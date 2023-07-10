5,427 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.