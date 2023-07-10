568 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $327.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $181.30 and a 1 year high of $332.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.45.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.