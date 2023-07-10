96 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,636.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,645.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,510.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

