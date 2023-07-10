AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.50 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

