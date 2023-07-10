AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

ABBV stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

