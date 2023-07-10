AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,130 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $275,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.