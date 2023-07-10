AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,130 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $275,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
