AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

AbbVie stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.