Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 49 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $16,455,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.19.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $425.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

