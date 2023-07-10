Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 88,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $1,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $120.14 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

