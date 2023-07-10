Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Align Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $329.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

