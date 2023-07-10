Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Reduced by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after acquiring an additional 717,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,364,000 after acquiring an additional 111,591 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,024,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.63 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

