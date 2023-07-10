Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,220,000 after buying an additional 1,257,493 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,170 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 696,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 454,528 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 381,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

