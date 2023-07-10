Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,017.7% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 52,430,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,955,003 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.14 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.