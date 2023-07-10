Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 72.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

NYSE:ANET opened at $158.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,844. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

