Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

