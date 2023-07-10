Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.22 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 370,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 402,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,330.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,330.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,453 shares of company stock worth $3,533,566. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.