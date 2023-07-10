Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 23,673 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 23,673 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $141.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $145.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.