Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,294 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,794 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of UBER opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

