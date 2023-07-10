Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,044 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,599,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $106,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

