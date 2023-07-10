Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 308 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $883.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $899.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $816.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.53.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.