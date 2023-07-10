Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,701 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Down 1.3 %

Cintas Dividend Announcement

CTAS opened at $480.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.35. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $365.65 and a 12 month high of $497.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.