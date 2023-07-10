Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $255.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.66. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $266.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

