Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $476.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $482.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

