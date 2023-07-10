Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $84,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 82,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

