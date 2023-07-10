Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 47,604 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

KR stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

