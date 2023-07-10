Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 7,036 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

