Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,561,000 after buying an additional 229,775 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after purchasing an additional 269,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $412,120,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $86.62 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

