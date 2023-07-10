Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,469.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,515.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2,491.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $14,373,061 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

