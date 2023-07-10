Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $20.29 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,165 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 104.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $42.24 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

